Apple users have been issued an urgent warning for iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, as the company has discovered “system vulnerabilities.” Users were issued with a ‘zero-day alert.”

Shelly Palmer, a tech consultant said in an email to subscribers that a “zero-day alert” is “geekspeak for system vulnerabilities serious enough to warrant a software update.”

He urged anyone with one of three Apple devices to immediately update.

“I just updated my iPhone, MacBooks, and iPads – you should, too.”

“For my geekiest readers: the identified vulnerabilities are particularly concerning because they affect WebKit, the rendering engine used for all third-party web browsers on iOS and iPadOS, including popular ones like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge.”

“Apple’s restriction – “Apps that browse the web must use the appropriate WebKit framework and WebKit JavaScript” – makes Webkit a particularly inviting target.”

“For normal people: Do not put this off. Go to the settings menu on all your Apple devices and update your software ASAP.”

“You know the cliche: ‘Security is a lot like oxygen. You don’t miss it until it isn’t there.’”

Securityaffairs.com, a tech security website, has further explained the vulnerabilities in more detail, saying the “flaws are actively exploited in attacks in the wild.”

The first vulnerability is an out of bounds read where users can be tricked into visiting “specially crafted web content to disclose sensitive information.”

The second was revealed as a memory corruption vulnerability, where users can be tricked into visiting “specially crafted web content to potentially execute arbitrary code on the impacted devices.”

Apple addressed these vulnerabilities by improving input validation (for the first one), and improved locking (for the second one).

Securityaffairs.com noted “Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group discovered both vulnerabilities.”

“The fact that the issues were discovered by Google TAG suggests they were exploited by a nation-state actor or by a surveillance firm.”

The following software update released addressed the flaws:

iOS 17.1.2

iPadOS 17.1.2

macOS Sonoma 14.1.2

Safari 17.1.2

The following devices were affected: