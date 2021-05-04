Last week Samsung Display registered a trademark for a mysterious product called the S-Bendable, while Google are rumoured to be announcing their foldable phone, codenamed Passport, at their upcoming I/O conference.

Now, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple is developing an 8-inch foldable iPhone, and that we may see it as early as next year.

In a letter to investor, Kuo writes: “Based on our latest industry survey, we forecast that Apple will likely launch a foldable ‌iPhone‌ with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display in 2023, with SDC as the exclusive display supplier and Samsung Foundry as the exclusive DDI foundry provider.

“Based on Apple’s requested capacity plan, we predict that the foldable ‌iPhone‌ shipments will reach 15-20 million units in 2023. We expect that the foldable ‌iPhone‌ will adopt TPK’s silver nanowire touch solution because of its several advantages over SDC’s Y-Octa technology.

Kuo explains the current technology is only the tip of the iceberg.

“At present, the product position of foldable smartphones is mainly to integrate the smartphone and tablet. But we believe that the foldable smartphone is only one of the applications of the foldable design. We predict that foldable devices will blur the product segmentations between smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the future. With its cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages, Apple will be the biggest winner in the new foldable device trend.”