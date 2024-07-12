HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple iPhone Users Warned Against Dangerous Spyware Attack

Apple iPhone Users Warned Against Dangerous Spyware Attack

By | 12 Jul 2024

Apple has warned iPhone users in 98 countries to be wary of a new, dangerous spyware attack. This is Apple’s second warning in 2024, according to observers.

Those in affected countries will receive the following message, “Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID.”

“This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously.”

The 98 countries affected by the warning have not been disclosed.

According to its website, Apple has repeatedly issued threat notifications to affected users since 2021.

As of April 2024, users in 150 countries were contacted regarding possible problems. The most recent notice was in April this year, sent to users in 92 countries.

When mercenary spyware attack activities are spotted by Apple, it proceeds to contact users in two ways. One: it adds a threat notification to the top of the page when a user signs into a website with their Apple ID, and two: it sends out emails and iMessage notifications.

Apple is only issuing this warning to those in danger of the attack. If the user hasn’t received a notice, their account is likely safe.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Backs Down In Fight With Regulators Over Tap-And-Pay Technology
Apple Shanghai store
Apple Aims To Ship 90 Million iPhone 16 Devices This Year
iPhone 16 Pro Models To Get Charging Boost
Microsoft Tells Employees To Drop Android And Use iPhones
Apple Watch Series 10 Tipped To Come With Larger Screens
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Currys Doubles Down On Commitment To Reimagining Physical Stores
Latest News
/
July 12, 2024
/
Tidal To Make Format Changes
Latest News
/
July 12, 2024
/
Call For Class Action Against Sonos As New Soundbar Revealed
Latest News
/
July 12, 2024
/
Google Unveils New Features For Samsung Devices
Latest News
/
July 12, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy Watch7 (Image: Supplied by Samsung)
Samsung Axes Key Charging Feature In New Galaxy Watches
Latest News
/
July 12, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Currys Doubles Down On Commitment To Reimagining Physical Stores
Latest News
/
July 12, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian retailers would do well to take a closer look at the lead taken by UK consumer electronics retailer Currys...
Read More