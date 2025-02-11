New leaks have emerged which appear to show the form factor of the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4, which is expected to launch soon.

Case maker Spigen has accidentally revealed the renders of the upcoming phone with its case.

The SE 4, unlike its predecessor which released in 2022, has a completely flat design, and the display appears to have slim bezels.

It appears to have ditched its more iPhone 8-style design and instead opted for a design that is closer to the iPhone 13.

The display in the SE 4 is expected to measure 6.1-inches, larger than the 4.7-inch present on the SE 2022.

There is still a single camera present at the back. The flash and additional sensor on the upcoming device are similarly placed to that of its predecessor. Tech analysts have suggested the sensor inside could have a 48MP resolution.

Even though it will have the same resolution as the iPhone 16 and captures images at 24MP, the images may not have the same quality as pricier models.

One of the biggest selling points though is that the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by the A 18 chip which the iPhone 16 runs on.

When Apple unveiled the A18 chip for its iPhone 16 and 6 Plus devices last year, it said that the A18 “delivers a huge leap in performance and efficiency, enabling demanding AAA games, as well as a big boost in battery life.”

Significantly, it will support the Apple Intelligence platform. The company says that the A18 is built on second-generation 3-nanometer technology.

An upgraded 16-core Neural Engine is optimised for large generative models and runs ML models up to 2x faster than the A16 Bionic chip.

The 6-core CPU is 30% faster than the A16 Bionic chip and can run the same workload with 30% less power than the A16 Bionic chip.