A study commissioned by Qualcomm has revealed that Apple modems are inferior to what the US chipmaker manufacturers, so they say.

The report suggests that Apple’s first in-house modem, the C1, underperforms compared to Qualcomm-powered Android devices on 5G networks.

The research, conducted by Cellular Insights found that Apple’s iPhone 16e was slower in both downloads and uploads on a major US network when extensively tested in congested New York

Apple developed the C1 modem to reduce reliance on external suppliers such as Qualcomm, aiming to integrate more proprietary technology into its devices.

However, the report states that while the new modem functions well in optimal conditions, it struggles in high-demand scenarios, particularly in dense urban settings and on pack metro lines.

The study found that Android phones using Qualcomm chips were up to 35% faster at downloading data and up to 91% quicker at uploads. The iPhone 16e also reportedly overheated within minutes during testing, leading to screen dimming.

Qualcomm has historically supplied modems for Apple’s iPhones, accounting for a significant portion of its revenue. However, Apple aims to transition to fully in-house modem technology, potentially phasing out Qualcomm’s role in future models.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently praised the C1 as “the most energy-efficient modem ever in an iPhone.” Despite this, Qualcomm’s findings raise concerns over its real-world performance, especially under challenging network conditions.

Apple has not commented on the study.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm continues to assert that modem technology remains a complex field requiring extensive experience to optimize for diverse network environments. Whether Apple can refine its technology to rival Qualcomm’s offerings remains to be seen.