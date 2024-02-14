HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple iPhone 16 Series Leak Unveils All Models

By | 14 Feb 2024

The upcoming Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to completely shift the design and features, coming with a fresh approach to the camera alignment and model lineup.

A new leak has revealed a move from the traditional horizontal camera setup to a vertical alignment.

This not only provides a sleek, minimalist aesthetic, but aligns the series closer with the design sensibilities of an Android.

The leak suggests the series is tipped to introduce five models, including the iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The expansion suggests a merge of the iPhone SE product line to the broader iPhone 16 portfolio.

The two SE models are tipped to feature a dynamic island, a single camera setup, a 60Hz display, and a slightly reduced battery capacity.

The standard iPhone 16 model is claimed to come with a 120Hz display, dual-camera system, and improved battery life.

The Pro and Pro Max models are said to come with premium features, and triple-camera setups. All models, excluding the SE models, are expected to come with larger batteries.

Apple has kept the same design for iPhone for several years, without a significant refresh. Now, the company are planning to unveil a new design to meet consumer expectations.

The leak also claimed there was an iPhone model in testing, looking similar to the iPhone XR, with a dynamic island, and a colour scheme similar to the iPhone 15.



