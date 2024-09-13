On Friday afternoon Apple, JB Hi-Fi and Telstra were among those priming shoppers for the imminent release of the iPhone 16 range – the 16, 16 Plus, Pro and Pro Max.

JB Hi-Fi, whose range of iPhone 16s spans pages, had its “Coming Soon” tag working overtime.

Telstra had a countdown clock.

And Apple was directing people to a shiny web page for the Apple iPhone 16 Pro.

Pre-sales officially start at 10pm on Friday, with products expected to be delivered by September 20.

The iPhone 16 Pro features a Grade 5 titanium design with a “new, refined microblasted finish”. Apple says it means the phone is “incredibly strong and impressively light”, and that its latest-generation Ceramic Shield material is “two times tougher than any smartphone glass”.

It says new internal design improvements include a 100% recycled aluminium thermal substructure and back glass optimisations “that further dissipate heat – enable up to 20% better sustained performance than iPhone 15 Pro”.

“New display technology allows us to route display data under active pixels with no distortion, resulting in thinner borders for larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR displays that feel great in the hand.”

Camera Control gives users an easier way to quickly access camera tools, Apple says, by sliding their finger to adjust camera functions like exposure or depth of field, and toggle through each lens or use digital zoom.

There will be upgrades to Camera Control that will introduce a two-stage shutter to let users “automatically lock focus and exposure with a light press – so you can reframe your shot without losing focus on your subject”.

iPhone 16 Pro has 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision, which Apple says is its highest resolution and frame rate combination.

“Enabled by the new 48MP Fusion camera with second-generation quad-pixel sensor and our powerful A18 Pro chip, iPhone 16 Pro lets you record 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision in video mode or slow-motion.”

iPhone 16 Pro has four “studio-quality mics for higher-quality recording”, and Apple says they provide a lower noise floor, leading to “more true-to-life sounds”.

It adds a second 48MP camera to the Pro camera system, and the manufacturer says the new 48MP Ultra Wide camera has a more advanced quad-pixel sensor for high-resolution 48MP ProRAW and HEIF photos with autofocus.

You can also “shoot in 120 mm with the 5x Telephoto camera on both Pro models, and get sharper close-ups from further away”.

The Pro is priced from A$1,799. The basic iPhone 16 is from $1,397.