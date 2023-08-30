There has been confirmation the Apple iPhone 15 range, and next-gen smartwatch will be unveiled on September 12th at 10AM in California, or 3AM September 13th AEST.

It’s then set to be available for preorder in Australia on September 15th, and available in store from September 22nd.

The announcement was made under the tagline ‘Wonderlust,’ which is the name of the launch event.

There will be two entry level models, and two high end models within the range.

Possibly the biggest change will be swapping out the lightning connector for a USB-C connector.

Updated AirPods are also expected to be introduced at the event, with a USB-C charging port.

The entry levels are the iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus, upgraded with some features from the iPhone 14 Pro model, including Dynamic Island, A16 chip, and 48 megapixel rear camera.

The high end models are the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, tipped to feature a redesigned titanium frame.

The Pro model is also tipped to have thinner screen borders, an A17 chip, and a mute button to replace the current mute switch. There are also camera models expected, with a deeper optical zoom.

Pricing is still to be announced, however the standard have been tipped to retail in line with current iPhone14 prices, starting at $1,399 AUD for the base model, and $1,579 AUD for the Plus.

There are reports though that Apple is planning to increase pricing of the Pro range.

The iPhone 14 Pro currently retails from $1,749 AUD, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max retails at $1,899 AUD.

The Series 9 Apple Watches are also expected to be unveiled, along with a second generation Ultra.

The biggest change is expected to be faster chips, and for the first time in three years, a performance boost.

