Apple will not be rolling out some of its latest AI features for consumers within Europe this year citing the European Union’s tech regulations as a stumbling block.

The tech major announced Friday that it would block the release of Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing from users in the EU this year, because the Digital Markets Act allegedly forces it to downgrade the security of its products and services, reported Bloomberg.

“We are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security,” Apple said in a statement.

The European Commission shot back at Apple’s claims by saying, “Gatekeepers are welcome to offer their services in Europe, provided that they comply with our rules aimed at ensuring fair competition.”

The EU has designated six of the biggest tech platforms operating in the EU as “gatekeepers”. They include Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Bytedance and Meta.

Apple Intelligence — the company’s suite of AI services — was unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference this month. The technology will help summarise text, create original images and retrieve the most relevant data when users need it. The push also includes a revamped version of Siri.

Apple’s decision to halt the rollout in the EU will mean consumers in all 27 of the bloc’s nations, including the likes of France, Germany, Spain and Italy, won’t have access to the company’s new AI technologies.

Apple’s isn’t the only company’s whose AI features are facing regulatory hurdles in the EU. Several months after countries including Australia, the US and Canada permitted the roll out of Meta AI chatbot in their respective markets, the EU regulators took a tougher stance.

Days after Facebook Meta announced that it would start training its LLM, called Llama, using public posts generated by European users earlier this month, it backtracked and said those plans were delayed indefinitely after Irish Data Protection Commission had asked it to delay its plans.