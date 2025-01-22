Home > Latest News > Apple Intelligence Will Change To Opt-Out When iOS18.3 Lands

Apple Intelligence Will Change To Opt-Out When iOS18.3 Lands

By | 22 Jan 2025

Apple Intelligence will be automatically enabled on iPhones when iOS 18.3 rolls out soon, as the company – which came late to the AI party – tries to establish a foothold in burgeoning space.

If you’ve ever had virtual assistant Siri decide to dial someone from your contact book based on something it apparently heard you say, or start babbling about something you never asked about, you might be a little wary of AI getting in the way.

Up until now, when installing either of the first two iOS 18 upgrades (18.1 and 18.2) users would have to opt-in to enable to Apple Intelligence upgrades.

But if you buy a new iPhone after iOS 18.3 is released, you will have to disable Apple Intelligence if you don’t want it to become involved. The Mac and iPad will follow, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple said: “For users new or upgrading to iOS 18.3, Apple Intelligence will be enabled automatically during iPhone onboarding. Users will have access to Apple Intelligence features after setting up their devices.

Apple Intelligence.

“To disable Apple Intelligence, users will need to navigate to the Apple Intelligence & Siri Settings pane and turn off the Apple Intelligence toggle. This will disable Apple Intelligence features on their device.”

9to5Mac said that it is unclear what will happen if users on 18.1 and 18.2 who enabled Apple Intelligence choose to disable it upon 18.3’s release. 

Apple Intelligence chews up about 7GB on an iPhone.

iOS 18.3 is not considered to be heavy with new features, which include a change to AI notifications.



