While Apple Intelligence was first unveiled back in June at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference, it is now finally set to arrive on devices later this month.

Even though Apple announced its latest range of iPhone 16 devices in September, which were reportedly built to be compatible and support Apple Intelligence, the company has taken its time to release its version of AI although its competitors have raced ahead.

The company has said on its website that Apple Intelligence will be available in beta with iOS 18.1 in October, when a compatible device’s language and Siri language are set to a supported language.

To request activation of Apple Intelligence after they update to iOS 18.1, they can go to Settings, tap Apple Intelligence & Siri, then tap Join the Apple Intelligence Waitlist.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who usually has his finger on the pulse when it comes to all things Apple, has now offered a specific date – October 28 – for the release of Apple Intelligence in his Power On newsletter.

The catch is that for iPhones, it will only run on the iPhone 15 Pro and up.

However, it’s also been available in beta for Macs and iPads with Apple silicon chips (M1 and up), so even if you don’t have those iPhones, you may still be able to use it.

However, while the October 28 launch is expected to apply to customers in the US, the company has confirmed that it will bring Apple Intelligence to Australian customers only in December.

It noted that many of the models that power Apple Intelligence run entirely on-device, while Private Cloud Compute shares more advanced tasks locally between devices and dedicated Apple silicon servers.

The first set of Apple Intelligence features will include writing tools with which users can help by rewriting, proofreading, and summarising text in Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps.

In Photos, the Memories feature will enable users to create the movies they want to see by simply typing a description.

In addition, natural language can also be used to search for specific photos, while search in videos gets more powerful with the ability to find specific moments in clips.

Also, across a user’s inbox, summaries will convey the most important information of each email instead of simply previewing the first few lines.

Apple Intelligence will also give users the option to access ChatGPT’s broad world knowledge with access to its expertise as well as its image- and document-understanding capabilities.