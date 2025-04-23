Apple has been told to modify some of its claims about Apple Intelligence that overstate its availability.

It is being asked to remove the phrase “available now” from its Apple Intelligence page. The news comes as Apple prioritises its shake-up of its organisational team developing Siri to integrate generative AI capabilities.

An official enquiry by the US National Advertising Division found that the Apple Intelligence site offered misleading promises and asked that they be changed or deleted.

“Although Apple launched these features in staggered software updates between October 2024 and March 2025, NAD found that these claims were not properly supported at the time they were first made.

“NAD further found that Apple’s disclosures—such as footnotes and small-print disclosures—were neither sufficiently clear and conspicuous nor close to the triggering claims.”

Apple, once a company that led innovation in the technology space, has lagged behind Google and OpenAI in implementing generative AI capabilities.

Further adding to concern is Apple’s embarrassing announcement in March that it was having to delay new Siri capabilities and roll them out “in the coming year”.

“It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year,” Apple said at the time. Recent reports suggest Apple is delaying some Apple Intelligence features until 2026.

The Cupertino company did announce an agreement with OpenAI in June 2024 to integrate ChatGPT into Apple experiences. When you ask Siri questions about the world, it would relay them to ChatGPT to get answers. It’s the increased personalisation of Siri that is the issue.

Last week it was reported that Apple had shaken up its organisational structure, placing Vision Pro development head Mike Rockwell also in charge of Siri’s development.

Rockwell is responsible to senior vice president of software development Craig Federighi.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Rockwell is overhauling the development team that is responsible for Siri’s development. Rockwell is moving members of the Vision Pro team into key positions responsible for Siri’s development.