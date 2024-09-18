Apple’s latest iPhone 16 Pro devices – which have received a lukewarm response from the market since its launch last week – are fitted with batteries that are expensive to replace.

While Apple has declared its iPhone Pro 16 Max batteries is offering the “best battery life on an iPhone ever”, what it hasn’t mentioned is that it is charging nearly 20 per cent more to replace these batteries, compared to those on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

The replacement for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will cost you A$199, according to Apple’s Australian website.

Battery replacements on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus meanwhile are priced at A$169.

Apple’s decision to price the battery replacement of the latest Pro models higher than the non-Pro models of the same family is noteworthy when you consider that it does not follow the same policy for its iPhone 15 range – it costs a standard A$169 to replace the battery across the entire iPhone 15 family.

The battery replacement costs across the iPhone 14 range are also at A$169, while it dips to A$149 for the iPhone 13 range.

Apple has said that it is using larger batteries in the iPhone 16 Pro devices to support more advanced tasks in the phone as it rolls out AI capabilities as part of its Apple Intelligence software.

The iPhone 16 Pro batteries are made from 100 per cent recycled cobalt and — in a first for the iPhone — with more than 95 per cent recycled lithium.

The company says that the iPhone 16 Pro Max battery will enable up to 33 hours of video playback, up to 29 hours of streamed video playback and up to 105 hours of audio playback.

The iPhone 16 Pro, claims Apple, enables up to 27 hours of video playback, up to 22 hours of streamed video playback and up to 85 hours of audio playback.

Both devices have 25-watt MagSafe fast-charging capabilities, which will let you wirelessly charge the phone to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes.