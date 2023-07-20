After it was announced by Bloomberg that Apple Inc. was setting up shop in the AI space, Apple shares started to gain up to 2.3% and a record high of $198.23.

It was only a matter of time before Apple headed into the AI ring and now the tech titan is set to compete with OpenAI Inc. and by association, Microsoft.

When the news broke of Apple’s AI move, Microsoft stocks slipped by roughly 1% due to the company being OpenAI’s primary backer.

Built on a language-based models and frameworks, Apple is challenged with moving towards a AI-based system approach but now is set to give Apple users new offerings like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

The foundation is known as “Ajax” and additionally, “Apple GPT” will act as the new chatbot service.

Prior to this and during a conference call in May, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said that though AI technology is innovative with potential, there are still a “number of issues that need to be sorted,” he said.

He added that Apple will move forward on a “very thoughtful basis” with regards to incorporating more AI into their line of products.

The primary motivating factor could also be the threat of keeping up with the competition and remaining relevant when their competitors are launching their own AI products at breakneck speed.

According to Bloomberg sources, Ajax was first designed last year to unify machine learning development at Apple and is similar to tools such as Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing AI without any differentiating features but the name.

At present, there are no plans to release Ajax to customers, though it can be found in the background to develop its underlying models.

As for the potential Apple AI empire, it’s yet to materialise but might not be far off.