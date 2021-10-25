HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Goes To Court Again

By | 25 Oct 2021

Epic Games and Apple are at each other’s throats again. 

This time, the Fortnite creator has opposed the tech giant’s efforts to put a hold on orders in an antitrust trial until a US court decides the outcome of its appeal.

In September, a US district judge ruled that Apple should not prohibit its store developers directing their users to other payment options besides the Apple’s in-app payment system.

Despite the ruling coming in favour towards Epic Games and other app makers, it has been short-lived as Apple has filed in an appeal to get the whole decision reversed.

Apple has until December 9 to comply with the current injunction but is now refusing to do so until after the court arrives with a decision on its appeal process which could drag on to over a year.  

Apple is due in court again on November 9 to deliberate on the matter. 

