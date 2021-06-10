Apple, who has a questionable reputation after nobbling the batteries in iPhones, so customers had to buy a new one, are now targeting Mac machines by not making key Montery OS upgrade features available to Intel powered machines.

The Company who promised that they would continue to support Macs powered by Intel chips for years to come, appears to have had a change of heart with key features in their new Monterey MacOS not available for Intel powered machines.

At the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this week Apple announced that the new version of the operating system delivered heaps of new features however they failed to mention that a lot of these new features will not be available for Intel-powered Macs.

Instead, they will only be available on Macs powered by their own M1 processor.

Some of the missing features include:

FaceTime’s Portrait Mode

Live Text

Globe view on Apple Maps

Detailed maps for cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, London, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco

Offline, on-device dictation

Unlimited time on-device dictation

Last November, Apple announced the first set of Macs powered by its M1 chip.

They also promised While it promised that it will continue to support those powered by Intel chips for years to come while still selling Intel powered Macs.

Apple has also identified which features will be made available for the different Intel powered macs based on their year of release or configuration such as RAM and VRAM.

this new development means that these devices will miss out on certain features available on those powered by Apple chips.

In small print and buried at the bottom of an Apple online page the Company stated the real facts re the older Intel Macs.

