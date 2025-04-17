Home > Latest News > Apple Fixes Wireless CarPlay Bug with iOS 18.4.1 Update

Apple Fixes Wireless CarPlay Bug with iOS 18.4.1 Update

By | 17 Apr 2025

Apple has released iOS 18.4.1, a software update that addresses several issues affecting iPhone users, including a bug that disrupted wireless CarPlay connectivity in certain vehicles.

According to Apple’s release notes, the update “addresses a rare issue that prevents wireless CarPlay connection,” allowing users to once again access features like music and navigation via Bluetooth without relying on a USB cable.

In addition to the CarPlay fix, the update also patches two critical security vulnerabilities that Apple believes may have been actively exploited.

One involves CoreAudio, where processing a maliciously crafted audio file could allow attackers to execute code.

The other, linked to RPAC, could let an attacker with read and write access bypass Pointer Authentication, a key security measure.

Apple described the attack targeting these vulnerabilities as “extremely sophisticated” and said it had been used against “specific targeted individuals.”

The update is available now for all compatible iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Resets AR, Vision Pro Agendas
Beats Enters Charging Accessory Market
Apple Stock Climbs Amid Tariff Relief and Toast Secures Major Win
Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
Apple Takes Global Lead with 10% iPhone Shipment Boost Amid Tariff Strategy
Apple’s iPad OS 19 to Bring Mac-Like Features in Major Productivity Overhaul
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Suunto Launches Lightweight Run Watch with Advanced Training Features
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
Big European Appliance Brands Miele, Smeg Delonghi & Sennheiser Who Manufacture In China Dragged Into Tariff Fight
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
Shein and Temu Hike Prices as Trump Tariffs Hit
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
Polaroid Unveils New Flip Camera with Sonar Autofocus for Sharper Instant Shots
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
Google Shares Drop as $10 Billion UK Antitrust Lawsuit Alleges Abusive Ad Practices
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Suunto Launches Lightweight Run Watch with Advanced Training Features
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Suunto has unveiled its latest performance-focused wearable, the Suunto Run Watch, a lightweight and compact device designed specifically for runners...
Read More