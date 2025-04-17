Apple has released iOS 18.4.1, a software update that addresses several issues affecting iPhone users, including a bug that disrupted wireless CarPlay connectivity in certain vehicles.

According to Apple’s release notes, the update “addresses a rare issue that prevents wireless CarPlay connection,” allowing users to once again access features like music and navigation via Bluetooth without relying on a USB cable.

In addition to the CarPlay fix, the update also patches two critical security vulnerabilities that Apple believes may have been actively exploited.

One involves CoreAudio, where processing a maliciously crafted audio file could allow attackers to execute code.

The other, linked to RPAC, could let an attacker with read and write access bypass Pointer Authentication, a key security measure.

Apple described the attack targeting these vulnerabilities as “extremely sophisticated” and said it had been used against “specific targeted individuals.”

The update is available now for all compatible iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.