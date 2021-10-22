Apple is facing an acute shortage of product supplies with some customers waiting for months on end to get their devices.

The supply shortage is felt around the company’s newest product range which includes the iPhone 13, iPad mini, ninth-generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 7 and MacBook Pro.

Many of these products would not be fulfilled until November or December.

Older devices such as the colorful iMac announced in April, the Mac Pro and some pricier configurations of the MacBook Air are seeing delays as well.

The first of its kind delays is threatening to undercut what could be Apple’s biggest sales quarter in its history.

The company is expected to generate nearly $US120 billion (AU$160 billion) in the final three months of the year, up seven per cent from a year earlier but these projections might not be achieved after all no thanks to the delays.

One month after going on sale, the iPhone 13 Pro is proving hard to find in every colour, configuration and size.

Many Apple store employees have been seeing an increasingly number of frustrated customers who are not happy with the supply issues faced by the tech giant.