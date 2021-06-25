HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon May Be Broken Up As Bill Approved

Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon May Be Broken Up As Bill Approved

By | 25 Jun 2021
,

The days of four major tech companies controlling the entire world may be limited, as The House Judiciary Committee approved controversial antitrust legislation that could break up the giants.

The Ending Platforms Monopolies Act was introduced by Democrats and approved in a hearing that finished around 5am, AEST on Friday morning.

The bill “eliminates the ability of dominant platforms to leverage their control over across multiple business lines to self-preference and disadvantage competitors in ways that undermine free and fair competition.”

Antitrust Subcommittee Ranking Member Ken Buck wrote in a press statement: “Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google have prioritised power over innovation and harmed American businesses and consumers in the process.

“These companies have maintained monopoly power in the online marketplace by using a variety of anticompetitive behaviors to stifle competition.

“This legislation breaks up Big Tech’s monopoly power to control what Americans see and say online, and fosters an online market that encourages innovation and provides American small businesses with a fair playing field. Doing nothing is not an option, we must act now.”

All four companies are expected to fight the bill.

 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Google Delays Blocking Of Cookies Until 2023
Prime Day Sees Sales Boost Despite Supply Chain Issues
Amazon’s MGM Takeover Could Be Blocked By FTC
Amazon Under Fire For Binning Mountains Of Stock
EU Launches Antitrust Probe Into Google Ads
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nokia Rolls Out New 5G Network Equipment
Latest News Nokia
/
June 25, 2021
/
Google Delays Blocking Of Cookies Until 2023
Industry Latest News
/
June 25, 2021
/
Is FedEX Shipping In COVID-19 Time Bombs?
Latest News
/
June 25, 2021
/
Microsoft Shareholders Agitate For Right-To-Repair
Latest News Microsoft
/
June 25, 2021
/
Bang & Olufsen Collab With Saint Laurent On Wireless Speaker
Industry Latest News
/
June 25, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nokia Rolls Out New 5G Network Equipment
Latest News Nokia
/
June 25, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Nokia has unveiled its newest 5G radio technology, including baseband, radio, and massive MIMO antennas. Powered by Nokia’s ReefShark chipsets,...
Read More