Apple has confirmed it will be rolling its Vision Pro headset out to more nations on June 28, with more next month.

On June 28, China, Japan, and Singapore will see the device arrive, and on July 12, it will make its way to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

This brings the availability total up to nine countries.

The headset was first launched in the US in February this year. It retailed for U$3,500 (approx. A$5,296), and is equipped with high-resolution micro-OLED screens, powered by Apple’s M2 processor.

It offers a private home cinema, with a massive virtual screen, and revives 3D movies in 4K resolution for the first time.

Additionally, it is also the only way individuals can experience High Frame Rate movies at home.

Apple’s own Immersive format with 180-degree video in 8K was also launched.

The company’s Worldwide Developers Conference has also just begun, with Apple announcing VisionOS 2, set to come with a new travel mode for train and plane travel.

It was also revealed that the Apple TV app will also be upgraded in this software update.

“With visionOS 2, available as a free software update this fall, all Apple Vision Pro users will gain access to even more features that enhance how they engage with spatial computing, including a powerful way to transform photos into 3D memories; intuitive hand gestures to easily access the Home View and important information at a glance; new capabilities for Mac Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and Guest User; enhancements to Mindfulness, Safari, and the Apple TV app; and much more.”

The 256GB version of the Apple Vision Pro currently retails for U$3,500 (approx. A$5,296). There are also 512GB and 1TB versions available.