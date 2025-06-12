Apple has intensified competition in the global automotive dashboard market, valued at $2.3 trillion, by unveiling significant updates to CarPlay that extend beyond entertainment to fundamentally change driving experiences.

The enhanced CarPlay system, announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, now supports widgets and live activities, enabling drivers to track real-time information such as flight statuses and delivery updates.

Apple reports CarPlay is used 600 million times daily by motorists worldwide.

“We have added new features to help keep you connected while driving, like a compact design so when you get a call, you can still see what’s on the screen, like your upcoming directions,” said Emily Schubert, Apple’s director of car experience engineering.

The updated system integrates Apple’s new “liquid glass” design language, making icons and menus appear translucent across the interface.

Users can now add car keys to Apple’s Wallet app, enabling iPhone-based vehicle locking, unlocking, and starting for compatible vehicles.

CarPlay widgets developed for iPhone work seamlessly in vehicles, creating what Schubert describes as a “consistent and more unified experience.”

The system maintains driver focus through glanceable information displays optimised for automotive environments.

Apple’s more comprehensive CarPlay Ultra, currently exclusive to Aston Martin vehicles, allows control of key car functions, including climate control and seat adjustments, while displaying full instrument clusters with speedometer, tachometer, and fuel gauges.

“This is just the start of the CarPlay Ultra journey, with many more brands around the world working to bring this experience to market,” Schubert said, indicating broader automotive partnerships ahead.

iOS 26 updates enable iPhones to learn preferred routes and automatically offer them in Maps.

When significant delays occur, the system displays alternate route options even without active navigation, according to Apple Services software engineering manager Kathy Lin.

The automotive dashboard control battle has intensified over the past three years, with market analysts projecting digital service revenues could reach $1.5 trillion globally by 2030.

The competition centres on subscription services that could generate substantial long-term revenue streams.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated in 2023 that vehicles could be sold at zero profit initially to capture future revenue through autonomy and subscription services.

General Motors responded by phasing out Apple and Google integration from many new electric vehicles to develop proprietary software and retain revenue control.

Partnerships remain divided across the industry. Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark praised the collaboration, stating: “The integration of CarPlay Ultra is a clear example of the dedication to collaborate with the best companies in the world to bring unique experiences and in-vehicle capabilities to our customers.”

Mercedes-Benz and Aston Martin argue that technology partnerships allow greater focus on vehicle manufacturing excellence, while other manufacturers pursue in-house development to maintain control over customer relationships and revenue streams.

The dashboard control battle reflects broader competition between technology companies and traditional automakers for dominance in connected vehicle experiences and associated revenue opportunities.