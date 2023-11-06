An Apple employee, Natasha Dach, has been fired following the post of an antisemitic message was posted to Instagram, condemning “Zionists” for being “murderers and thieves.”

Now, a pro-Israel watchdog is taking credit for the dismissal, after the post was unearthed through the group StopAntisemitism.

A screenshot of the post notes she said, “You sneak into countries, steal peoples lives, jobs, homes, streets, push them, bully them, torture them.”

She wrote “when people act on it, you call it terrorism,” which was an apparent reference to the October 7th surprise assault by Hamas, leaving a minimum of 1,400 Israeli soldiers and civilians dead.

“You are doing this for generations. Invasion is the only thing you are capable of.”

She ended the post by saying: “You are the only terrorists, and history will note that.”

Since, Dach has deleted her LinkedIn and Instagram accounts.

StopAntisemitism posted an image of Dach on its official X feed, and several other websites indicate she’s a creative writer and information technology specialist based in Turkey.

Executive director of StopAntisemitism, Liora Rez said the group learned of her termination from a confidential source.

The group also saw victory after posting a LinkedIn note from a Palestinian tech worker, who identified himself as an Apple software engineer.

It was reported the worker, Mohammed Tami, was a contractor who no longer has ties with Apple, however it remains unclear when these ties were cut.

He lives in the Palestinian city of Ramallah on the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and took to LinkedIn to condemn “the ethnic cleansing and genocide perpetrated by Israel.”

“I cannot condemn my people for resisting this brutal and inhuman regime,” he said while adding the Palestinian’s “have the right to strive for self-determination and the return of our people to the land from which they were forcibly displaced 75 years ago.”

He said the “struggle will persist until all refugees are able to return to their homeland” in present-day Israel “between river and sea … until this oppressive system is dismantled.”

This post was flagged by StopAntisemitism, with a response that read, “This is a lot of mental gymnastics for ‘I support Hamas murdering 1300+ Israelis, beheading babies, raping teens, and shooting the elderly point blank in the head’.”

Some Apple tech workers have been vocal about their views on the Israel-Hamas war, whereas CEO Tim Cook remains quiet.

Management also reportedly shut down internal Slack channels, used by Muslim and Jewish employees, following workers posting verses of the Koran, and organising protests.