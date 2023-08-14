Reports are suggesting Apple are phasing out the classic Movie Trailers app on iOS and tvOS, which will now be folded into the Apple TV app with a new section.

The original app is currently still active, however there are banners in the app saying “Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movie Trailers.”

Users can find Movie and TV trailers inside the Apple TV Store section, but it does take some looking.

The iTunes Movie Trailers app has been around for over a decade but dates back to the last century.

Users were able to download trailers from a dedicated website, which then played in Apple’s QuickTime video, before YouTube arrived.

Apple TV now hosts the user’s iTunes library along with Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass options, so it makes sense to move the trailers app to a new home.

The TV app can also keep users informed of what they were watching in the ‘Up Next’ tab, and showcase upcoming live broadcasts, premieres, and more.