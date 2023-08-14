HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Cuts iTunes Movie Trailers App

Apple Cuts iTunes Movie Trailers App

By | 14 Aug 2023

Reports are suggesting Apple are phasing out the classic Movie Trailers app on iOS and tvOS, which will now be folded into the Apple TV app with a new section.

The original app is currently still active, however there are banners in the app saying “Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movie Trailers.”

Users can find Movie and TV trailers inside the Apple TV Store section, but it does take some looking.

The iTunes Movie Trailers app has been around for over a decade but dates back to the last century.

Users were able to download trailers from a dedicated website, which then played in Apple’s QuickTime video, before YouTube arrived.

Apple TV now hosts the user’s iTunes library along with Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass options, so it makes sense to move the trailers app to a new home.

The TV app can also keep users informed of what they were watching in the ‘Up Next’ tab, and showcase upcoming live broadcasts, premieres, and more.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
MicroLED Apple Watch Delayed
Apple Planning Huge Overhaul for Watch X’s 10th Anniversary
Apple iPhone Launch Date Changes
Netflix Releases iOS Controller App Preparing For TV Game Launch
Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Bugger The Risk, Officeworks Now Selling Banned Companies Security Cameras
Latest News
/
August 14, 2023
/
Pixel 8 Launching New ‘Audio Magic Eraser’
Latest News
/
August 14, 2023
/
Apple Cries Foul on New Payment Service Regulation
Latest News
/
August 14, 2023
/
Disney+ To Follow Netflix With Password Crackdowns
Latest News
/
August 14, 2023
/
Intel CPUs Leaking Passwords & Killing Performance
Latest News
/
August 14, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Bugger The Risk, Officeworks Now Selling Banned Companies Security Cameras
Latest News
/
August 14, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Their cameras are banned in multiple Countries including Australia and and they have been clearly identified as “high risk”, but...
Read More