HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Could Still Bypass App Store Changes

Apple Could Still Bypass App Store Changes

By | 3 Dec 2021

Apple have filed with a higher court in a bid to overturn the landmark ruling that will see them lose a big share of the whopping A$8.6 billion the company generates annually from taking a slice of third-party app payments.

In September, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers ordered Apple to start allowing developers to bypass its own payment system, for which it takes a 30 per cent cut of all sales.

Earlier this month, Rogers rejected Apple’s request to hold her ruling on ice, forcing the tech giant to file Tuesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, seeking action by Dec. 8.

“Given the injunction’s effective date of Dec. 9, Apple seeks immediate entry of an administrative stay that would expire 30 days after the Court’s ruling on the stay motion,” according to the filing. Without a stay, “the App Store will have to be reconfigured — to the detriment of consumers, developers, and Apple itself.”

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Aussie Smartphone Shortage This Xmas
Demand Slowing For iPhone 13
Quallcomm AptX Lossless Codec Changes The Audio Game
Budget IPhone SE3 To Help Apple Dominate Samsung
$8m In IPhone 13s Seized Customs Scam
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kayo Summer Of Cricket Gets Bigger With Original Shows
Latest News
/
December 3, 2021
/
Arlo Hit More Than One Million Paid Subscriptions
Latest News
/
December 3, 2021
/
Aussie Smartphone Shortage This Xmas
Latest News
/
December 3, 2021
/
Demand Slowing For iPhone 13
Latest News
/
December 3, 2021
/
Synergy Audio Now Distributing Aurender In Australia
Latest News
/
December 3, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kayo Summer Of Cricket Gets Bigger With Original Shows
Latest News
/
December 3, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Gogglebox faourites Adam Densten and Symon Lovett have joined the Kayo team to front two new original shows set to...
Read More