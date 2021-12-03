Apple have filed with a higher court in a bid to overturn the landmark ruling that will see them lose a big share of the whopping A$8.6 billion the company generates annually from taking a slice of third-party app payments.

In September, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers ordered Apple to start allowing developers to bypass its own payment system, for which it takes a 30 per cent cut of all sales.

Earlier this month, Rogers rejected Apple’s request to hold her ruling on ice, forcing the tech giant to file Tuesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, seeking action by Dec. 8.

“Given the injunction’s effective date of Dec. 9, Apple seeks immediate entry of an administrative stay that would expire 30 days after the Court’s ruling on the stay motion,” according to the filing. Without a stay, “the App Store will have to be reconfigured — to the detriment of consumers, developers, and Apple itself.”