The next Apple iPhone is in talks to include a major change to the design, confirmed after early models were leaked. Apple still have months before they announce the newest iPhone model, however, “dummy models” of the upcoming iPhone 15, along with the Pro, Plus, and Pro Max, have come onto the scene confirming a change to its features.

It appears Apple will be phasing out the Lightning Connector and instead consist of a USB-C port.

If this comes true, this will be the first charging change since 2012, when Apple introduced the iPhone 5, changing the original 30-pin connector to the 8-pin Lightning Connector.

A tech reported has said there is no reason to believe this information wouldn’t be accurate given Apple’s “history.”

“For many years I’ve been getting these dummies. I can’t even remember when the first one was.”

He held up two stacks of models “all from the last six years, and they’ve all been absolutely spot on”.

The dummies are obviously not official Apple products, but are used to mass-produce cases for the iPhone 15 “ready for when the iPhone is announced in September”.

A standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max were compared to their iPhone 14 counterparts and there were a bevy of differences noticed.

Some were applied across all iPhone 15 models, while others were exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

The most notable was the new charging port.

This change comes 11 years after Apple stuck to the Lightning Connector, even after other smartphone designs adopted the USB-C port.

Apple has yet to announce the plans for an event in September, however it is expected to take place on/around September 7th, Australian time.

The models will be available approximately a week later, considering all goes to plan.