Apple is getting closer to launching a foldable smartphone with the Company now discussing component manufacturing with South Korean and Chinese Companies according to sources.

According to the South Korean publication ET News, Apple has finalised the design of the new device and is now shopping the cost of component supply.

It’s also been reported that Apple has told suppliers that they have developed a design that eliminates the crease in the folding display.

This is being described as being one of several differences the foldable iPhone has up against its competitors that include Samsung Google and Huawei.

Designers will tell you that one of the most significant sticking points of foldable phones is the crease line where the phone folds.

At this stage it appears that Apple has opted to go with the book-style foldable iPhone, rather than a clam-shell design.

While display technology has undoubtedly improved over the years, the crease line still remains visible on all of the foldable devices currently being sold.

Samsung has made improvements with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, but that handset is only available in South Korea.

According to reports Apple is sparing no expense to achieve a similar effect with its foldable iPhone.

The big question is what the cost of the new device will be.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple “is focusing on finishing up the development of its first foldable device in 2026.”

It’s rumoured that the foldable iPhone could launch in late 2026 or early 2027.