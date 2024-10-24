Apple is reportedly working on a new gaming app, but it remains unclear whether it will launch as part of an iOS 18 update, or be held over for iOS 19.

“The company is now working on a new App Store-like app dedicated to games,” says 9 to 5 Mac. “The new app combines functionality from the App Store and Game Center in one place. The gaming app is not expected to replace Game Center. In fact, it will integrate with the user’s Game Center profile.”

Game Center is Apple’s social gaming network that helps players discover games across Apple devices, track their scores on leaderboards, view achievement progress, invite friends to play, and start multiplayer games through automatch.

The website says that according to sources “the app will have multiple tabs, including a ‘Play Now’ tab, a tab for the user’s games, friends, and more. In Play Now, users will find editorial content and game suggestions. The app will also show things like challenges, leaderboards, and achievements. Games from both the App Store and Apple Arcade will be featured in the new store.”

“The app will also promote special gaming events and information about important updates. In addition, Apple is reportedly experimenting with some kind of integration with FaceTime and iMessage in its new gaming app – possibly to help players communicate with each other. The company is also exploring letting developers provide mini games based on App Clips.”

Apple Arcade, the company’s subscription service, has more than 200 games than can be played on Apple devices. In Australia it costs $9.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Apple has dropped the first beta of iOS 18.2, and included are new Apple Intelligence features.

First, there is the ChatGPT integration. When users ask Siri a question, permission will be sought to get ChatGPT involved, meaning answers to a far wider range of prompts can be accessed.

Then there’s Visual Intelligence, which allows you to point the phone’s camera at objects and access related information.

Users can also create custom emojis (Genmojis).