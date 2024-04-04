HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Considers Entering Home Robotics Space

4 Apr 2024
Apple is reportedly considering entering the personal robotics space as part of its ongoing research into new projects.

Bloomberg reported that the company was exploring the idea of a mobile robot that can follow users around their homes.

The research around the product is being conducted within its hardware engineering division and its AI and machine-learning group.

Citing people familiar with the matter, it added Apple had developed an advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around.

The company has previously said that it would focus on three avenues as part of its future roadmap: automotive, the home, and mixed reality. The Apple Vision Pro was a step in the direction of Apple fulfilling its mixed reality product ambitions. Over 200,000 units were reported sold in the first 10 days since preorders for it opened.

However, Apple’s foray into the automotive space has been unsuccessful. Earlier this year, major media reported that Apple was scrapping plans to build an EV after mulling over the idea for a decade. Instead, it said that it would push further into the generative AI space.

The latest home robotics speculation feeds into not only the third pillar of Apple’s long-term plans, but also plays alongside its AI development roadmap.



