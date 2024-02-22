HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Confirms Longer Battery Lifespan On iPhone 15 Series

Apple Confirms Longer Battery Lifespan On iPhone 15 Series

By | 22 Feb 2024

Apple has confirmed the iPhone 15 series comes with improvements to the battery lifespan, with all four models able to retain up to 80% of the original capacity after 1,000 charges.

This is under ideal conditions, and compared with previous models, which were rated at 500 charges for the same capacity.

Apple has revealed the updated battery lifespan metrics in a support page.

The company said it used a specific charging test, involving charging and discharging the battery 1,000 times, under specific conditions which simulated real life cases.

This development is because of “continued updates to battery components and power management systems over the years.”

Apple are also investigating older iPhone models to compare the batteries.

It’s important to note that battery wear can vary between users depending on a range of factors including charging patterns and regular use.



