Apple has plans to comply with France’s radiation testing requirements by rolling out an iPhone 12 software update, that will stop the smartphone from using more power when in contact with static surfaces.

The company disputed the findings of the regulators who claimed the iPhone 12 gave off a large amount of radiation and proceeded to stop sales.

Apple have said that for over a decade, iPhones have included sensors allowing them to detect when near a user’s body, in order to keep transmission power at lower levels. When not near a body, the device uses slightly higher levels.

The company claimed the testing protocol used by L’Agence Nationale des Frequences didn’t take this feature into account. A software update has been issued, which will be publicly available in France this month. It turns off the body-detection technology, and keeps the phones at lower transmission power levels always.

In a statement, Apple said “We want all iPhone 12 users to know that iPhone 12 is safe to use and always has been. IPhone 12 was certified to meet applicable worldwide energy transmission regulations and standards when it first shipped in 2020 and no changes have been made since then that would affect energy transmission.”