Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has stated that although Apple’s first round of AI features isn’t expected to better those of its rivals, the company believes that its large global consumer base will eventually help give it an edge over its peers.

Hundreds of millions of Apple devices globally will support Apple AI features when they debut.

At the upcoming Apple developer’s conference next month, the company is tipped to unveil a new approach to AI, focusing on tools that can be integrated into a person’s daily routine, while leaving the more ‘in-your-face, wow’ features to its rivals.

The major focus at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is Project Greymatter, which is a set of AI tools that Apple will reportedly integrate into core apps like Photos, Safari, and Notes. This also includes operating system features such as enhanced notifications.

Most of the processing for Apple’s less intensive AI features will run on the device. If a feature requires more processing, it will be pushed to the cloud.

These new AI features are set to arrive on the upcoming iOS 18 and macOS 15 updates, with both including software that will determine if a task needs to be handled on the device or via the cloud.

Most on-device features will be supported by iPhone, iPad, and Mac chipsets that have been released within the last year or so.

The cloud part will be powered by M2 Ultra chipsets that will be located in data centres.

There are various new capabilities set to be introduced including ones that can transcribe voice memos, retouch photos, and make Spotlight searches faster and more reliable. Safari web search is also expected to be improved, and there will also be a feature that automatically suggests replies to emails and texts.

Siri will also get an upgrade, and a more advanced version will make its way to the Apple Watch. Developer tools such as Xcode will get AI upgrades and generative AI will be brought to emojis.

Software is being developed to allow for the creation of custom emojis based on what the user is texting.

There will also be a revamped home screen for iPhones which will allow users to change the colour of app icons and place them wherever they want.

Smart recaps will be able to provide users with summaries of missed notifications and text messages, as well as web pages, news articles, documents, notes and more.

Apple is aware that it must convince consumers and investors that its steps in AI are exciting. It is in the position of having to do this while reinforcing its commitment to privacy as a top priority, especially after criticizing rivals for not using the same approach it does to keep data safe. The company is expected to stress that it isn’t building profiles of customers, which is something Google and Meta have been criticised for doing.

It will be closely monitoring Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI, which have already succeeded in the AI space.

A lot of Apple’s new features have already been on its rivals’ devices for several years, meaning the company is playing catch-up.

Google has had the same features on Pixel devices for years, and Samsung developed its own suite of features this year that relies on Google’s Gemini AI.

There’s currently no Apple-designed chatbot. However, the company has held talks with Google and OpenAI about integrating chatbots into iOS 18.

In March, Apple and Google were nearing an agreement, and it was expected that something could be hammered out by WWDC.

Apple sealed a deal with OpenAI first, and this partnership will be a component of the WWDC announcement.

Apple is reportedly considering marketing the AI capabilities as a preview (in developer beta versions before a formal launch), indicating the technology isn’t fully ready.