From Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos to Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk, some of the tech world’s most powerful leaders attended Donald Trump’s swearing in as the 47th US president on Monday.

Among those tech titans was also Apple CEO Tim Cook who reportedly spoke with Trump on the eve of his inauguration.

At his victory rally just ahead of the swearing in, Trump hinted at a possible investment by Apple in the US.

“I spoke with Tim Cook of Apple. He said they’re going to make a massive investment in the United States because of our big election win,” said Trump, according to the New York Post.

It isn’t clear as to the nature of that claimed investment in the US. Prior to the presidential elections, Cook is believed to have called and spoken to Trump. That conversation is believed to have been regarding the fines that the company is being subjected to in the EU.

In a high-profile case last year, Apple lost a legal fight in the EU over a €13 billion (A$21.55 billion) Irish tax bill.

Apart from Apple, other tech companies are also adopting measures that appear to be an attempt to please the incoming administration.

Zuckerberg, for example, has announced that Meta will get rid of factcheckers, “dramatically reduce the amount of censorship” and recommend more political content on its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Threads. Previously, Trump has criticised the way tech companies have allegedly censored and fact-checked him.

Meanwhile Meta and Amazon are also rolling back their diversity initiatives when it comes to hiring and even choosing suppliers that they work with, citing possible legal challenges to some of their policies.

In a memo to staff about its decision, which affects hiring, supplier and training efforts, Meta cited a “shifting legal and policy landscape” and that “discrimination should not be tolerated or promoted on the basis of inherent characteristics.”