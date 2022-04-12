HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Bricked Its Pricey New Monitor With iOS Update

12 Apr 2022

Apple issued its latest iOS update, but seemingly forgot that it now has a monitor that runs on an A13 Bionic chip, which uses iOS.

Consequently, users recieved a message on their brand new $3,000 monitors: “Apple Studio Display firmware update could not be completed. Try again in an hour. If the problem persists, contact an authorised Apple service provider.”

Macworld reports that Apple’s new 15.4.1 update wasn’t available for the Studio Display, yet previous version 15.4 was suddenly no longer supported.

So, Apple bricked its new monitor.

Of course, the problem has since been fixed, but that’s not the error message you want to wake up to on a brand new monitor.



