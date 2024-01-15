HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Boss Tim Cook’s Pay Cut By More Than 40%

Apple Boss Tim Cook’s Pay Cut By More Than 40%

By | 15 Jan 2024

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s pay will fall by more than 40 percent this year, according to an Apple statement.

A filing statement released ahead of the company’s AGM said Mr Cook would receive $49 million in “total compensation”. This was instead of the US$99.4 million he received a year ago.

Apple sales of its hardware headed downwards last year. Its earnings report for its third quarter, ending July 1 last year, reported that iPhone sales had fallen 2.4 percent in Q3/2022.

However Apple recorded a record revenue of US$21.2 billion from subscription services: Apple TV, Apple Music, cloud services, games and the App Store softened the blow.

“The People and Compensation Committee balanced shareholder feedback, Apple’s exceptional performance, and a recommendation from Mr. Cook to adjust his compensation in light of the

feedback received,” the filing statement said.

It said that in future years, Mr Cook’s target compensation would be between 80 to 90 percent of “our primary peer group”.

It announced a major shift to paying a larger proportion of Mr Cook’s compensation as shares aka “restricted stock units”, or RSUs.

“The portion of performance-based RSUs granted to Mr. Cook was increased from 50 percent to 75 percent of his 2023 target equity award and the portion of his performance-based RSUs will be at least 75 percent of his target equity awards for future years.

“The Board believes that evaluating the executive team’s management of the risks confronting Apple is one of its most important areas of oversight,” the statement says.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Vision Pro headset
Apple To Offer Vision Pro Buyers A 25-Minute Tutorial
Microsoft Briefly Steals Apple’s Crown As Largest U.S. Firm
PC Shipments Decline 2.7% In Q4 2023
Amazon’s New Video-Streaming Feature To Compete With Apple AirPlay
Seeroff Perfecta
AI-Controlled Barbeque Among Hundreds Of New AI Items At CES 2024
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Holoswim AR Smart Googles Announced
Latest News
/
January 15, 2024
/
TCL’s 2024 Dolby Atmos Soundbars Revealed
Latest News
/
January 15, 2024
/
US Moves Could Spark Local Streaming Service Shake Up
Latest News
/
January 15, 2024
/
Google To Kill 17 Features From Assistant This Month
Latest News
/
January 15, 2024
/
Google & Samsung Join Forces To Streamline Android Sharing
Latest News
/
January 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Holoswim AR Smart Googles Announced
Latest News
/
January 15, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Guangli, known for consumer-level AR products, has unveiled the new Holoswim 2 AR Smart Swim Goggles, designed for smart swimming....
Read More