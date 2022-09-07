A new piece of legislation may spell trouble for Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 14 launch.

Brazil’s Justice Ministry has ruled that the iPhone’s lack of an in-box charging adapter and cable is a “deliberately discriminatory practice against consumers.” Brazil is therefore freezing sales of all iPhone models without a charger.

This means that, on top of the forthcoming iPhone 14, the 12 and 13 models will also be banned from sale. In addition, the ministry is fining Apple the equivalent of A$3.42 million.

Apple claims its removal of the charger has led the company to “avoid more than 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions.”

Brazil’s Justice Ministry says there is simply no evidence to support Apple’s emissions claims.

Apple may soon be required to release bespoke models for different markets, based on the various legislations in place. The European Union is adopting a power standard, and requires Apple to abandon its Lightning port in favor of USB-C by 2024.