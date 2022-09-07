HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Blocked From Selling iPhones Without Charger

Apple Blocked From Selling iPhones Without Charger

By | 7 Sep 2022

A new piece of legislation may spell trouble for Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 14 launch.

Brazil’s Justice Ministry has ruled that the iPhone’s lack of an in-box charging adapter and cable is a “deliberately discriminatory practice against consumers.” Brazil is therefore freezing sales of all iPhone models without a charger.

This means that, on top of the forthcoming iPhone 14, the 12 and 13 models will also be banned from sale. In addition, the ministry is fining Apple the equivalent of A$3.42 million.

Apple claims its removal of the charger has led the company to “avoid more than 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions.”

Brazil’s Justice Ministry says there is simply no evidence to support Apple’s emissions claims.

Apple may soon be required to release bespoke models for different markets, based on the various legislations in place. The European Union is adopting a power standard, and requires Apple to abandon its Lightning port in favor of USB-C by 2024.

 



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Apple May Ditch Physical SIM Cards After iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 14 Proves Purple Is This Year’s Smartphone Colour
Oz eSafety Commissioner Targets Child Exploitation On Tech Platforms
Apple Files ‘Reality’ Trademarks, Prepares For VR Push
Apple’s Latest Patent Suggests Foldable Development
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Meta To Reveal Latest VR Headset At Next Month’s Connect
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
Samsung’s First Family Nets $255M In First Half Dividends
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
Inflation Driving OZ Retail Growth, Not Spending: Deloitte
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
Samsung Confirms Data Breach, Customer Data Stolen
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
Google Announce Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch Launch Event
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Meta To Reveal Latest VR Headset At Next Month’s Connect
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Meta has announced its Connect conference will be livestreamed on October 11, where it will offer “a look at what’s...
Read More