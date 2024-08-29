Apple has cut around 100 jobs in its digital services group, mainly among people working in the teams running the Apple Books app and Apple Bookstore, as well as some engineering roles and services like Apple News.

The cuts are a result of a “shift in priorities”, and the company had informed the affected employees, who worked across several different teams in Senior Vice President Eddy Cue’s services group on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

Services accounted for more than 22 per cent of sales in the most recent fiscal year, up from less than 10 per cent a decade ago.

Many of the cuts took place in the applications organization run by Vice President Roger Rosner.

Employees were reportedly told they’d have 60 days to find another job within Apple before being terminated.

Apple Books has become less of a priority for the company, with the Books app still expected to get new features over time.

As for Apple News, the layoffs are reportedly not an indication that it’s becoming less of a focus.

The company had approximately 161,000 full-time equivalent employees as of September 30, 2023.

The last time Apple had major cuts was earlier this year when more than 600 employees were made redundant as Apple pulled the plug on its self-driving car project and also its effort to make microLED displays.

Apple’s recent cuts pale in comparison to those made by its Silicon Valley peers. Cisco Systems recently said that it was cutting 7 per cent of its workforce, which would be approximately 6,000 jobs, while Intel is axing 15 per cent of its workforce, equivalent to around 15,000 jobs.