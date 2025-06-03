Home > Latest News > Apple Appeals EU Order to Open iPhone to Rivals

Apple Appeals EU Order to Open iPhone to Rivals

By | 3 Jun 2025

Apple has filed a legal appeal against a European Union order that would force the tech giant to make its iPhone and iPad systems more accessible to rivals, calling the decision “deeply flawed” and a threat to user privacy and innovation.

The EU’s order, issued under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), demands Apple open up nine key iOS features, including notifications and wireless connections, to third-party developers.

The aim is to level the playing field in the tech space by curbing so-called “gatekeeper” dominance.

Apple lodged its appeal on May 30 in the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg. The company argues the new rules unfairly target Apple while leaving other firms untouched, and would force it to share sensitive user data, such as notifications and stored Wi-Fi networks, with competitors.

Apple said the EU’s requirements create “a process that is unreasonable, costly and stifles innovation”.

“These requirements will also hand data-hungry companies sensitive information, which poses massive privacy and security risks to our EU users,” the company added.

Rivals including Google, Meta, Spotify and Garmin have already submitted data access requests. Apple claims some of these seek information even the company itself does not access.

Despite the appeal, Apple must still comply with the DMA in the interim. Penalties for non-compliance can reach up to 10% of global annual revenue. Apple has already been fined €500 million (A$881 million) this year for separate violations related to anti-steering rules.

The European Commission insists the rules are fair and necessary to ensure competition. A spokesperson said the body would defend its decisions in court.



