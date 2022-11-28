For the first time, Apple has hit a snag in their operations in Brazil with the country banning the multinational tech giant from selling iPhones without a charger in the box.

Consumers, who are perplexed by the company’s decision to do away with chargers in iPhone boxes got some relief when Brazilian authoritites took action against Apple, seizing models that were shipped without a charger.

Brazil’s iPhone seizure decision known as “Operation Discharge”, initially started out with the banning of iPhone sales on September 6, right before the launch of the latest iPhone 14, now it’s gone a step further and Apple are not happy.

The country’s Ministry of Justice called Apple’s move to exclude chargers a “tie-in-sale,” forcing buyers to separately purchase the charger.

On September 7, the day after this ruling, Apple declared it would appeal the decision.

The company also stated that “we are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for charging and connecting their devices.”

On November 22, the actual Operation Discharge began. The country started taking away iPhones from Apple Stores in Brazil’s capital, Brasília.

iPhone sales resumed shortly after the seizure of hundreds of units, which include devices from iPhone 11 to the latest iPhone 14 models.

Apple has already appealed Brazil’s decision to force it into selling the iPhone with chargers in the box. However, the Ministry of Justice is unwilling to comply.

It is to be seen if Apple complies and starts including the charger in the box or keeps appealing Brazil’s decision.

While Apple was the first company to remove chargers from the iPhone’s box, Samsung and other tech giants followed suit soon after. It is interesting to note that the Minister of Justice has not set similar rules for smartphone manufacturers that offer chargers separately.