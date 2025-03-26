Home > Latest News > Apple Announces Date For Annual Developers’ Conference

Apple Announces Date For Annual Developers’ Conference

By | 26 Mar 2025

Apple has confirmed that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be held this year from June 9-13.

The keynote takes place as an in-person event at Apple Park in Cupertino, while the rest of WWDC is conducted online and is free for developers to attend.

The conference is expected to focus on upcoming versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Reports have indicated that Apple is preparing to roll out one of the most significant software overhauls in its history, with iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 set to deliver a major transformation to the interface of the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

 

Another key focus area will be updates regarding the company’s Apple Intelligence platform.

At last year’s WWDC, Apple introduced its Apple Intelligence platform and showcased its yet-unreleased advanced features for Siri that would allow it to see your screen and perform actions based on what’s being displayed, integrate with your apps, and understand personal context when executing tasks.

Apple iPhone 16.

 

The company recently acknowledged that it had run into problems with the development of its AI platform and integration with its virtual assistant Siri. “We’ve also been working on a more personalised Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features, and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year,” Apple said

Apart from software, there is a slim chance that Apple might also use the WWDC to showcase new hardware. It has previously used the conference to unveil Apple Vision Pro, M2 chip, and some new Mac devices.



