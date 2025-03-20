Apple and Google are facing mounting pressure from the European Commission as regulators move to enforce sweeping changes under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The EU’s latest actions demand that both companies open up their ecosystems, potentially reshaping how iPhones and Android services operate in Europe. However, these moves also risk escalating tensions with US President Donald Trump, who has warned of potential retaliatory tariffs.

Apple is under fresh scrutiny, with EU regulators demanding that the company make significant changes to its tightly controlled software and hardware ecosystem. The European Commission has outlined new interoperability requirements, which would force Apple to allow third-party developers access to features like AirDrop, AirPlay and NFC chip functionality.

“Developers will be able to integrate alternative solutions to Apple’s AirDrop and AirPlay services on the iPhone,” the Commission stated, emphasising that Apple must comply by 2026. Additionally, the company must allow seamless connectivity between iPhones and third-party headphones and wearables, ensuring a level playing field for competitors.

Apple, however, has strongly pushed back against these changes. “Today’s decisions wrap us in red tape, slowing down Apple’s ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give away our new features for free to companies who don’t have to play by the same rules,” Apple said in a statement.

The European Commission also took aim at Google, accusing the company of violating the DMA by favouring its own services over competitors. The EU warned Google to stop prioritising its products in search results and allowing Play Store policies that prevent developers from steering users toward alternative marketplaces.

If found in violation, Google could face fines of up to 10% of its global revenue, which could amount to tens of billions of dollars.

Google’s response was similarly defiant. “Today’s findings now increase the risk of an even worse experience for Europeans,” said Oliver Bethell, Google’s senior director for competition. “If we can’t charge reasonable fees to support Android and Play services, it will hinder our ability to invest in an open platform.”

The EU’s enforcement of the DMA has not gone unnoticed by the White House. President Trump has previously criticised the European Commission’s antitrust measures as unfairly targeting American companies. There is growing concern that the latest actions against Apple and Google could provoke retaliatory tariffs on European imports, further straining US-EU relations.

Despite US pressure, the EU appears determined to follow through on its regulatory crackdown. “Our main focus is creating a culture of compliance,” said EU competition chief Teresa Ribera. “These decisions are an important step toward opening Apple and Google’s ecosystems to fair competition.”

With Apple and Google both contesting the new regulations, and potential billion-dollar fines looming, this battle over digital market fairness is far from over.

The coming months will determine whether these tech giants bow to EU rules or take the fight to the courts, all while navigating a potential trade war with the US.