HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple AirPods Set To Switch To USB-C

Apple AirPods Set To Switch To USB-C

By | 23 Mar 2023

It seems like there’s something interesting brewing in Apple’s AirPod sphere, with an imminent shift from lightening charging to USB-C.

Currently, there are four versions of AirPods – AirPods Pro, now in second gen, AirPods Max, third gen AirPods, and the older second gen version.

Now there are rumbles a new version is readying to hit the scene, signalling the anticipated shift to USB-C, which the European Union have decreed as a way to cut back on electronic waste materials by conforming to a common cord.

An insider has tweeted, “Exclusive: iOS 16.4 references new AirPods with the model number A3048 and a new AirPods case with the model number A2968.”

Basically, all Apple products are expected to switch to USB-C, in line with the EU decision. At the moment, no-one except someone on the product line can know if Apple are simply changing to USB-C-friendly charging cases or unleashing new AirPods, such as the much-mentioned AirPods Lite, but it seems a lot of effort to not give us a whole new product.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Infected Apple Music Bugs You With Other People’s Playlists
Forecast Lowered For AR/VR Headset Shipments, After Slow 2022
Microsoft Takes On Apple, Google With Mobile Games App Store
LG Spruiks Smart Home Platform ThinQ
Microsoft Adds ChatGPT To 365 As Apple Races To Create Rival
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Strap In For Matter-Friendly Nanoleaf Smart Lights
Latest News
/
March 23, 2023
/
Infected Apple Music Bugs You With Other People’s Playlists
Latest News
/
March 23, 2023
/
Pure Formula One Scooter Set To Hit The Track In OZ
Latest News
/
March 23, 2023
/
Pandemic Savings Spent, Retail Sales Dive Tipped
Latest News
/
March 23, 2023
/
81% Of Gaming Apps Vulnerable To Cyberattacks
Latest News
/
March 23, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Strap In For Matter-Friendly Nanoleaf Smart Lights
Latest News
/
March 23, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Ready to engage with the Matter revolution, Nanoleaf’s new Matter-enabled smart-lighting is ready to change your lighting world – with...
Read More