It seems like there’s something interesting brewing in Apple’s AirPod sphere, with an imminent shift from lightening charging to USB-C.

Currently, there are four versions of AirPods – AirPods Pro, now in second gen, AirPods Max, third gen AirPods, and the older second gen version.

Now there are rumbles a new version is readying to hit the scene, signalling the anticipated shift to USB-C, which the European Union have decreed as a way to cut back on electronic waste materials by conforming to a common cord.

An insider has tweeted, “Exclusive: iOS 16.4 references new AirPods with the model number A3048 and a new AirPods case with the model number A2968.”

Basically, all Apple products are expected to switch to USB-C, in line with the EU decision. At the moment, no-one except someone on the product line can know if Apple are simply changing to USB-C-friendly charging cases or unleashing new AirPods, such as the much-mentioned AirPods Lite, but it seems a lot of effort to not give us a whole new product.