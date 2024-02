Apple still plans to overhaul its Apple AirPods range later this year, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

In an October 2023 edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple planned to release two fourth-generation AirPods models and updated AirPods Max in “late 2024”.

Channel News featured details on the anticipated release on 27 October.

On Sunday Gurman confirmed that this plan is “still underway.”