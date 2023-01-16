HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 16 Jan 2023

Apple’s next big AirPods lineup has been tipped to ship in 2024 or 2025 which could include AirPods Max 2 and the more affordable AirPods Lite.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the tech giant was looking to ship its next batch of AirPods personal audio products either in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025.

The TF International Securities analyst claimed Apple will launch both the premium follow-up to the AirPods Max headphones and its first affordable AirPods together.

The company’s first set of over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, which launched in late 2020, cost $899, so we can expect its successor to be around $1000.

AirPods Lite is will be priced around $150, which might become the cheapest in the company’s lineup of audio equipment. The only worry is what features the company might drop to make it affordable. It might drop MagSafe charging and fit in a smaller battery too.

It was also tipped that the company was working on a more accessible version of its popular earbuds earlier this month, with analyst Jeff Pu revealing that shipments of Apple’s current AirPods line might drop in 2023.



