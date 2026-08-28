Apple is reportedly preparing to launch two new AirPods 5 models in September, with the new earbuds expected to be announced at the company’s next major iPhone event together with Mac, Apple TV and Siri AI changes.

According to reports, Apple looks to be preparing two versions of the fifth-generation AirPods, following the same approach used with the current AirPods 4 range.

One model is expected to include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and the lower-priced version is expected to launch without ANC.

Apple has not yet officially announced AirPods 5, meaning pricing, battery life, drivers, Bluetooth specifications and detailed audio performance remain unconfirmed.

References to two unreleased AirPods models have reportedly been found in Apple’s macOS 26.7 release candidate, providing further evidence that the company is readying software support ahead of the hardware launch.

While there is not currently information on a hardware overhaul for the AirPods 5, their position within Apple’s broader ecosystem could be more important.

AirPods already move between compatible Apple devices and integrate with features including Spatial Audio, Siri and Apple Account-based personalisation.

Apple is also expanding the role of AI across its hardware and software platforms, including the company’s next-generation Siri and Apple Intelligence features.

There have been previous reports of Apple developing more advanced AirPods for future releases, including those with cameras that could provide additional input for AI and Visual Intelligence features, though apparently not expected until 2027. This could mean AirPods 5 are a more conventional upgrade before the company potentially moves the category into a new phase.