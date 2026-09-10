Apple has unveiled the AirPods 5, giving its open-fit wireless earbuds stronger active noise cancellation, deeper Siri integration and, on the more expensive model, volume controls built into the stems.

The fifth-generation AirPods will be sold in two versions. Both retain Apple’s unsealed earbud design, but the higher-tier model adds a wireless charging case and swipe-based volume controls that were previously limited to the AirPods Pro range.

Apple says the AirPods 5 use redesigned acoustics and updated computational audio processing to improve noise cancellation. The company claims the new system can remove up to 50 per cent more ambient noise than the AirPods 4 with ANC.

The earbuds also support Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness. Adaptive Audio automatically adjusts the balance between noise cancellation and outside sound depending on the user’s surroundings, while Conversation Awareness lowers playback volume when it detects that the wearer has started speaking.

Apple Intelligence also plays a bigger role in the new earbuds, with users able to access an updated version of Siri directly through the AirPods. Head gestures can be used to respond to some Siri prompts, including nodding to accept an action or shaking the head to dismiss it.

Live Translation is another addition. Used with Apple’s Translate app on iPhone, the feature can provide real-time translations of spoken conversations through the earbuds. It is activated by pressing both AirPods stems simultaneously.

The more expensive AirPods 5 gain touch-based volume adjustment on the stems. Users can swipe to raise or lower the volume without reaching for their iPhone or another connected device.

That model also comes with a wireless charging case compatible with USB-C, Qi wireless chargers and Apple Watch charging pucks.

Apple rates battery life at up to five hours of listening with active noise cancellation switched on and up to 22 hours when including additional charges from the case.

The company says recycled materials account for 40 per cent of the AirPods 5 overall, including recycled cobalt used in the batteries.

The standard AirPods 5 are priced at US$129, equivalent to around A$179 based on current exchange rates, while the upgraded version costs US$149, or approximately A$206. Australian retail pricing may differ when local taxes and Apple’s regional pricing are taken into account.

Pre-orders have opened, with deliveries scheduled to begin from 18 September.