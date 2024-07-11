HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Aims To Ship 90 Million iPhone 16 Devices This Year

By | 11 Jul 2024
Apple Shanghai store

With a renewed focus on AI services and an exploding demand for devices which support it, Apple expects to ship at least 90 million iPhone 16 devices in the second half of this year.

It has reportedly told suppliers that it is targeting around a 10 per cent growth in shipments of new iPhones compared with their predecessors. Last year, it shipped around 81 million iPhone 15s in the second half of 2023.

Apple’s upcoming AI-capable devices will have to compete with stiff competition from Samsung which after launching their Galaxy S24 earlier this year, also unveiled its new range of foldables in Paris on Wednesday.

Another manufacturer that Apple will have to keep an eye on is Huawei. Its Mate 60 Pro’s made-in-China 7-nanometer processor has already been well received.

According to research firm IDC, worldwide smartphone shipments are forecast to grow 4 per cent year over year in 2024 to 1.21 billion units.

It has predicted that the smartphone market recovery will continue in 2025 with an expected growth of 2.3 per cent.

“While the overall market will see a relatively strong recovery this year with 4 per cent growth coming from almost all regions, it is important to note that the majority of the growth will be driven by Android, which is expected to grow significantly faster at 4.8 per cent compared to 0.7 per cent for iOS (Apple),” said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Tracker Team in May ahead of Apple unveiling its Apple Intelligence roadmap.

He added, “The rapid growth of Android is coming off a tough two years, while iOS’s softer growth is due to a strong 2023 and increasing competition in China that is denting its growth potential. However, if Apple makes a strong move around its AI strategy for iPhones, demonstrating clear use cases, it could accelerate the growth for Apple and revamp demand for iPhones, especially in China.”



