Word is Apple are again heading into the bidding war for the rights to stream Premier League football in the UK, which is a very lucrative environment to get into.

According to Bloomberg, “People familiar with the situation,” say Apple are looking at the broadcast rights for the soccer when the three-year cycle comes around again in 2025.

The source says, “The rights under consideration would allow Apple to show Premier League games in the UK, as well as lower league matches run by the English Football League.”

The situation would see Apple competing with Amazon, who own the rights to a selection of top tier games at the moment, while Sky Sports and BT Sport hold the bulk of the rights.

This would be Apple’s latest move to get into sports broadcasting, after inking a deal with Major League Baseball in the US.