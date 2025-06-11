Apple has finally come clean on the long-rumoured Siri delays, with software chief Craig Federighi admitting the AI-powered upgrade just wasn’t ready for release.

Speaking at WWDC this week, Federighi said Apple’s first attempt at revamping Siri failed to meet the company’s high standards, telling The Wall Street Journal: “This just doesn’t work reliably enough to be an Apple product.”

The Siri upgrade, touted to deliver context-aware intelligence and in-app actions, was first teased last year but missed its expected rollout.

Despite “very promising early results,” Apple ultimately chose to delay rather than ship a subpar product. SVP of marketing Greg Joswiak added: “It would’ve been more disappointing to ship something that didn’t hit our quality standard.”

While the AI reveal failed to excite analysts, some calling it a “yawner”, Apple did showcase small wins, including new AirPods features that bring fresh creative tools to users.

AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with ANC, and AirPods Pro 2 are getting studio-quality audio recording and camera remote functionality.

With beamforming mics and the H2 chip, users can now record clear vocals in noisy environments, and remotely trigger their iPhone’s camera by pressing and holding the AirPods’ stem.

That includes starting and stopping video, making it easier for content creators to capture performances or interviews hands-free.

Voice Isolation gets a boost too, offering enhanced clarity across FaceTime, Voice Memos, and third-party apps like Webex.

Apple says the update also supports dictation, call quality improvements, and integration with compatible camera apps.

The features are available now in developer beta, with a public beta landing next month. A full rollout is slated for spring with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26.

Backlash Follows Bold Redesign



Also unveiled as part of iOS 26, Apple’s new Liquid Glass design was meant to be a bold visual upgrade, but users are pushing back, citing poor readability, eye strain and low contrast.

Accessibility advocates have raised concerns over how the transparency-heavy interface may hinder users with visual impairments.

As frustration spills across social platforms, some fans are urging Apple to offer a “classic mode” but the company is yet to budge, leaving many to wonder if Liquid Glass will be a design triumph or a repeat of past missteps.