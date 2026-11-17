Apple is addressing one of the biggest criticisms of its first foldable iPhone with the introduction of a new facial recognition feature in a move that brings the iPhone Duo closer to the experience offered by Google’s Pixel smartphones.

The new feature is called Unlock with Front Camera andarrives in the second developer beta of iOS 27.3. It allows users to unlock the iPhone Duo simply by looking at its external camera.

The move follows criticism of Apple’s decision to launch its first foldable smartphone without Face ID, instead relying on a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

While the new functionality brings some facial recognition convenience, it is not a replacement for Apple’s Face ID technology.

The iPhone Duo’s thin folding design reportedly meant there was insufficient room for the TrueDepth camera system required for Face ID, forcing Apple to create a software-based solution.

The new system uses the standard front-facing camera to recognise the owner’s face. However, Apple has imposed several restrictions as the technology does not have the same security protections as Face ID.

Users must first authenticate using Touch ID or their passcode before enabling facial recognition unlocking. The feature will work for approximately 45 minutes before fingerprint or passcode authentication is again required.

The new feature is also restricted to unlocking the phone when it is folded shut. Users will still need Touch ID or a passcode to access saved passwords, authorise Apple Pay transactions and authenticate other sensitive functions.

Google’s Pixel smartphones have offered facial recognition for several generations, with Pixel 8 and newer models also supporting biometric verification.

While that does gives Google’s implementation an advantage over Apple’s new workaround, the iPhone Duo’s new feature is a welcome improvement for those iPhone Duo owners who have been frustrated by the lack of Face ID.

Apple is also introducing another requested feature in iOS 27.3, which will allow the iPhone Duo to automatically lock when it is folded closed.

Previously, closing the device simply transferred content from the internal display to the external screen and some owners have created their own custom shortcuts to make the phone lock automatically.

The update will allow users to activate the functionality directly through the Display and Brightness settings.

Apple has also confirmed that more than 200,000 applications are now optimised for the iPhone Duo, doubling the figure reported earlier this month.

The iOS 27.3 update is currently available to developers, with a wider public release expected in December.

The updates demonstrate Apple’s willingness to address early complaints through software rather than waiting for a new hardware generation.

However, the restrictions surrounding facial recognition highlight the compromises involved in Apple’s first attempt at a folding iPhone.

A future hardware revision could bring full Face ID support, and Apple is reportedly exploring that possibility.

Until then, the new feature offers iPhone Duo owners a more convenient way to unlock their devices, but Google continues to have the more complete facial recognition experience.