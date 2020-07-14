HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Accepting Compensation Claims For Slowing Down Older iPhones

By | 14 Jul 2020
Earlier this year Apple agreed to pay up to US$500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that sought compensation for certain 2017 software updates that purposely slowed down older iPhone models.

Under the settlement, Apple must pay at least $310 million but no more than US$500 million to compensate US iPhone owners that were impacted by the intentional slowdowns.

People who were affected by this dodgy practice will receive US$25 for each handset, though the amount may rise or fall depending on how many people file claims and the costs associated with alerting people.

The iPhone devices in question include iPhone 6, iPhone SE (that ran on iOS 10.2.1 or later), and iPhone 7 smartphones that used iOS 11.2 or an older operating system.

If you think you may be eligible for compensation, you will need to submit a claim here by 6th October 2020. People that do not submit a claim on time will not receive benefit from the settlement.

